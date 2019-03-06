Shaquille O'Neal Wishes Cole High School Basketball Team Good Luck in State Championship Semifinal Game

"Two more games, and you'll be champions," O'Neal said. "Go out there and continue to have fun. Do what you've been doing."
We appreciate the support @SHAQ!! pic.twitter.com/6z2etDM1R4— Cougar Basketball (@CougarBasketba1) March 5, 2019
"You can do it. I know you're gonna do it, alright?" O'Neal said. "We produce champions at Cole. ... We produce Hall of Famers."
30 years after @SHAQ led Cole to glory, he follows the team & says getting cut his freshman & sophomore years in Germany motivated him as did losing 1 game in HS.https://t.co/Eyp7YbPvl9@uiltexas @hoopinsider @TSRNKoos @PrepHoopsTX @DCTBasketball #UILState @Rickyprep @UIL_AD— VYPE San Antonio (@VypeSATX) March 5, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.