18 Ways to Make the Most of Contemporary Art Month and Second Saturday

click to enlarge Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery

click to enlarge Centro Cultural Aztlán

click to enlarge Joseph Bushman

Artist-curators Jose Villalobos and Michael Anthony García present work from 14 local, regional and national artists focused on the “varied representations and connotations of the human form, both aesthetic and political.”Clamp Light Artist Studios & GalleryCentro Cultural Aztlan celebrates International Women’s Day and Month with an exhibition pairing San Antonio artists Ruth Buentello and Valerie Chagolla. Rooted in painting, Buentello’s work “centers on representations of Latinx working-class communities.” Using oils, Chagolla creates “modern-day and pre-Hispanic Mesoamerican scenes of everyday life.” Friday’s opening reception includes “light refreshments and a very special Flor y Canto featuring poetry by local women and music by Forged in Fire featuring Sabrina Lopez.”Jim LaVilla-Havelin reads from his poetry bookand Joseph Bushman reveals his drawings based on LaVilla-Havelin’s poems.