18 Ways to Make the Most of Contemporary Art Month and Second Saturday
Posted
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 4:28 PM
“CuerposUnidos”
Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
Artist-curators Jose Villalobos and Michael Anthony García present work from 14 local, regional and national artists focused on the “varied representations and connotations of the human form, both aesthetic and political.” Free, 7-10pm Fri, Mar. 8,
Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, 1704 Blanco Rd., (915) 603-6802, clamplightsa.com.
“Generations Past, Present, and Future”
Centro Cultural Aztlan celebrates International Women’s Day and Month with an exhibition pairing San Antonio artists Ruth Buentello and Valerie Chagolla. Rooted in painting, Buentello’s work “centers on representations of Latinx working-class communities.” Using oils, Chagolla creates “modern-day and pre-Hispanic Mesoamerican scenes of everyday life.” Friday’s opening reception includes “light refreshments and a very special Flor y Canto featuring poetry by local women and music by Forged in Fire featuring Sabrina Lopez.” Free, 6-9pm Fri, Mar. 8, Centro Cultural Aztlán, 1800 Fredericksburg Rd., Suite #103, (210) 432-1896, centroaztlan.org.
“Cow-Verse-Ation”
Jim LaVilla-Havelin reads from his poetry book West, Poems of a Place,
and Joseph Bushman reveals his drawings based on LaVilla-Havelin’s poems. Free, 7-8:30pm Fri, Mar. 8, Mockingbird Handprints, 1420 S. Alamo St., Suite 103, (210) 878-5711, mockingbirdhandprints.com.
