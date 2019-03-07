Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 7, 2019

18 Ways to Make the Most of Contemporary Art Month and Second Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge CLAMP LIGHT ARTIST STUDIOS & GALLERY
  • Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
“CuerposUnidos” Artist-curators Jose Villalobos and Michael Anthony García present work from 14 local, regional and national artists focused on the “varied representations and connotations of the human form, both aesthetic and political.” Free, 7-10pm Fri, Mar. 8, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, 1704 Blanco Rd., (915) 603-6802, clamplightsa.com.
click to enlarge CENTRO CULTURAL AZTLÁN
  • Centro Cultural Aztlán
“Generations Past, Present, and Future”
Centro Cultural Aztlan celebrates International Women’s Day and Month with an exhibition pairing San Antonio artists Ruth Buentello and Valerie Chagolla. Rooted in painting, Buentello’s work “centers on representations of Latinx working-class communities.” Using oils, Chagolla creates “modern-day and pre-Hispanic Mesoamerican scenes of everyday life.” Friday’s opening reception includes “light refreshments and a very special Flor y Canto featuring poetry by local women and music by Forged in Fire featuring Sabrina Lopez.” Free, 6-9pm Fri, Mar. 8, Centro Cultural Aztlán, 1800 Fredericksburg Rd., Suite #103, (210) 432-1896, centroaztlan.org.
click to enlarge JOSEPH BUSHMAN
  • Joseph Bushman
“Cow-Verse-Ation” Jim LaVilla-Havelin reads from his poetry book West, Poems of a Place, and Joseph Bushman reveals his drawings based on LaVilla-Havelin’s poems. Free, 7-8:30pm Fri, Mar. 8, Mockingbird Handprints, 1420 S. Alamo St., Suite 103, (210) 878-5711, mockingbirdhandprints.com.

Full text

1 2 3

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Comic Book Heroes: San Antonio Brothers Keep Antarctic Press Thriving Long Enough For One of Its Creations to Land a Netflix Show Read More

  2. Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase Read More

  3. David Robinson Calls Out Kawhi Leonard While Discussing Trend of Star NBA Players Forcing Trades to Bigger Markets Read More

  4. New Overtime Theater Production Brings Frogs, Cats and Aliens to the Stage Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (2/13/19-2/26/19) Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...