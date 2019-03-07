Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Alamo Drafthouse Offering Free Movie Tickets to Teachers During Spring Break

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE
  • Alamo Drafthouse
San Antonio teachers can add going to the movies to their spring break itinerary.

Alamo Drafthouse is offering educators free admission to select movies throughout their week-long respite. Teachers can score complimentary tickets to movies before 6 p.m. from March 11 to March 15 at all Drafthouse locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels. One ticket can be redeemed per day, and it must be purchased in person.

The promotion won't be honored for special events, however.

All educators need is a current ID from their workplace, whether it be a preschool, elementary, high school or university. Even parents who homeschool their children can take advantage of the deal with proper documentation as proof.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Comic Book Heroes: San Antonio Brothers Keep Antarctic Press Thriving Long Enough For One of Its Creations to Land a Netflix Show Read More

  2. Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase Read More

  3. David Robinson Calls Out Kawhi Leonard While Discussing Trend of Star NBA Players Forcing Trades to Bigger Markets Read More

  4. New Overtime Theater Production Brings Frogs, Cats and Aliens to the Stage Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (2/13/19-2/26/19) Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...