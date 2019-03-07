Alamo Drafthouse Offering Free Movie Tickets to Teachers During Spring Break

click to enlarge Alamo Drafthouse

San Antonio teachers can add going to the movies to their spring break itinerary.Alamo Drafthouse is offering educators free admission to select movies throughout their week-long respite. Teachers can score complimentary tickets to movies before 6 p.m. from March 11 to March 15 at all Drafthouse locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels. One ticket can be redeemed per day, and it must be purchased in person.The promotion won't be honored for special events, however.All educators need is a current ID from their workplace, whether it be a preschool, elementary, high school or university. Even parents who homeschool their children can take advantage of the deal with proper documentation as proof.