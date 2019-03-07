Thursday, March 7, 2019
Tickets for Broadway Hit Hamilton at the Majestic Go On Sale Next Week
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 4:17 PM
-
Photo via Instagram / Hamilton
San Antonians itching to catch the popular Broadway show Hamilton may want to set an alarm for when tickets go on sale next week.
Tickets will be available beginning Friday, March 10, through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The new technology allows preregistered fans to gain access to tickets without going against scalpers and bots.
You have until Monday, March 11, to register for Verified Fan
. Interested buyers will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on March 14 if they were selected to take part of the promotion.
Even then, tickets will likely be hard to snag considering Hamilton's success. The nearly-month-long stay, scheduled for May 7-26 at the Majestic Theatre will be the show's first run in San Antonio.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Broadway, San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Majestic Theatre, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Image