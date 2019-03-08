Email
Friday, March 8, 2019

Spurs Take On the Milwaukee Bucks at AT&T Center

Posted By on Fri, Mar 8, 2019 at 9:03 AM

The NBA’s marquee MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, makes his only stop in San Antonio when the beleaguered Spurs host the ascending Milwaukee Bucks this Sunday. Antetokounmpo recently stole the show at All-Star weekend, combining with Steph Curry to deliver the signature play of the black Super Bowl.

Led by former Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks have taken a leap this season, becoming one of the few teams who can legitimately challenge the defending champions in a seven game series. When the Bucks hosted the Spurs in November, San Antonio stalwart DeMar DeRozan matched the Greek Freak with 34 points in a losing effort. With LaMarcus Aldridge back in All-Star form, the Spurs’ postseason fortunes will likely be tied to DeRozan’s performance down the stretch. Expect another stellar outing from DeRozan versus the Bucks.

$22-$1,685, Sun March 10, 7pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
