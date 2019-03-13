Email
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Gaming Expo, From Video Games to Tabletop, Sets Up in San Antonio This Weekend

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GAMEXPO
  • Courtesy of Gamexpo
San Antonio’s homegrown games convention Gamexpo 4.0 returns this spring for a weekend celebrating games of all types, from video games to tabletop, and every niche in between.

Gamexpo puts gaming first — while the convention schedule only features four panels, every hour of the day is jam-packed with gameplay, ranging from the wily game of deceit Are You a Werewolf? to the time-honored classic Dungeons and Dragons. The expo also features chances to compete in small tournaments for inventive games — you can wage all-out war as monsters, aliens or robots in King of Tokyo, woo the Princess of Tempest in the Love Letter card game, or escape assassination in Codenames.

If you want to get your creative juices flowing, join the Tabletop Game Jam to invent a game from scratch, or flex your coding muscles in the Mobile Game Jam.

$15-$40 5pm-2am Fri March 15, 10am-2am Sat March 16, 10am-7pm Sun March 17, Hilton San Antonio Airport, 611 NW Loop 410, (210) 340-6060, thegamexpo.com.
