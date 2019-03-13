Touring Production World of Musicals Packs a Pupu Platter of Show Tunes into One Spectacle

click to enlarge GFD Productions

Event Details The World of Musicals @ The Majestic Theatre 224 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Fri., March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (210) 226-2891 Price: $29-$99 Theater Map

“Proudly promoting Irish artists and Irish Culture,” the Emerald Isle’s GFD Productions trots the globe with vocal groups like Celtic Angels and the International Magic Tenors, lively Irish dance showcases and fully staged spectacles such as the narrative musicaland the Tina Turner tribute. Now, seemingly custom-crafted for theater-goers with short attentions spans, the company’stakes the song-driven format of the jukebox musical to schizophrenic new heights by plucking beloved numbers from a host of Broadway favorites and cramming them into a two-and-a-half-hour show.Promising to deliver “all your favorite musicals in one place,” the production typically combines scenes from perennial hits likeandwith slightly more modern fare fromand. Brought to life onstage by an international cast of eight actors, the costumed revue arrives on the Majestic stage for one night only as part of local nonprofit Arts San Antonio’s 2018-2019 season, which continues this spring with trumpet diva Tine Thing and her 10-piece brass ensemble tenThing (April 4), iconic cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s(April 12) and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet (May 17).