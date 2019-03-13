Email
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Touring Production World of Musicals Packs a Pupu Platter of Show Tunes into One Spectacle

Posted By on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 4:58 PM

“Proudly promoting Irish artists and Irish Culture,” the Emerald Isle’s GFD Productions trots the globe with vocal groups like Celtic Angels and the International Magic Tenors, lively Irish dance showcases and fully staged spectacles such as the narrative musical On Eagles Wing and the Tina Turner tribute Tina: Break Every Rule. Now, seemingly custom-crafted for theater-goers with short attentions spans, the company’s World of Musicals takes the song-driven format of the jukebox musical to schizophrenic new heights by plucking beloved numbers from a host of Broadway favorites and cramming them into a two-and-a-half-hour show.

Promising to deliver “all your favorite musicals in one place,” the production typically combines scenes from perennial hits like Cats, Evita, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables with slightly more modern fare from The Lion King, Sister Act, Dirty Dancing and Mama Mia. Brought to life onstage by an international cast of eight actors, the costumed revue arrives on the Majestic stage for one night only as part of local nonprofit Arts San Antonio’s 2018-2019 season, which continues this spring with trumpet diva Tine Thing and her 10-piece brass ensemble tenThing (April 4), iconic cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s Bach Project (April 12) and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet (May 17).
Event Details The World of Musicals
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
(210) 226-2891
Price: $29-$99
Theater
Map
