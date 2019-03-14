Email
Thursday, March 14, 2019

San Antonio Spurs Ready to Go Up Against Defending Champs the Golden State Warriors

Posted By on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 8:08 AM

The Spurs go for their second win against the Golden State Warriors this season on Monday night at what is sure to be a raucous AT&T Center.

When the two teams clashed back in November, San Antonio prevailed with 24 points and 18 rebounds from LaMarcus Aldridge. The February rematch in Oakland went decidedly in the Warriors favor with Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White unavailable. With recent losses to the Heat, Magic and a beatdown at home from the Boston Celtics, the defending champions have shown glints of vulnerability as they grind toward a staggering fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

With only one more regular season homestand remaining on the schedule, health is key for the Spurs as they eye a record 22nd consecutive postseason appearance. Regardless of playoff seeding, the road to the Finals once again runs through Oakland.

$55-$4,025, Mon March 18, 7pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Event Details San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., March 18, 7 p.m.
Price: $55-$4,025
