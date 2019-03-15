Jake Phelps, the Editor of Pioneering Skateboard Magazine Thrasher, Has Died

click to enlarge
-
Faceook, Thrasher Magazine
Skateboarder Jake Phelps, best known as the editor of Thrasher
magazine, has died.
Thrasher
’s publisher Tony Vitello discussed Phelps' death on the magazine's website
:
“Jake Phelps was 100% skateboarder, but that label sells him way too short, because beyond his enormous influence in our world, he was truly an individual beyond this world. When loved ones pass we sometimes mythologize about their full lives rich in friendships and experiences. Sometimes we need to talk ourselves into believing it all. It makes us feel better, and helps us cope with the loss. Well, in the case of Jake, the task becomes wrapping your head around just how many lives one person could possibly live. He really did see it all, do it all, and that incredible brain of his could relish every last detail.”
Founded in 1981 by the late Fausto Vitello (Tony Vitello’s father), Thrasher
continues to operate out of San Francisco and cover all things skateboarding and skateboarding culture.
The cause of Phelps’ death is still unknown.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.