Monday, March 18, 2019
Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat Stop By AT&T Center to Battle Against the Spurs
Posted
By M. Solis
on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 2:10 PM
click to enlarge
-
Spurs Sports & Entertainment
The D. Wade World Tour touches down in San Antonio Wednesday night, when Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade returns for one last dance with the Spurs. After a stellar NBA career that includes three championships, 13 All-Star appearances, and a Finals MVP, Wade is hanging up his sneakers at the end of the season. Even as a member of LeBron’s Heatles, Wade always felt slightly more respected than King James around these parts, likely for taking down the Dallas Mavericks on his own in the 2006 finals.
Earlier this season, the Heat handled the Spurs in Miami, despite 20 points from Patty Mills and 16 rebounds from LaMarcus Aldridge. At All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, Wade promised to go out shooting, which should make for a memorable night against the Spurs.
$25-$370, Wed March 20, 7:30pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., March 20, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$25-$370
Sports
