Monday, March 18, 2019

Online Voting Now Open for the Best of Contemporary Art Month: People’s Choice Award

Posted By on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CONTEMPORARY ART MONTH
  • Courtesy of Contemporary Art Month
As March slips into our rearview mirror, another Contemporary Art Month (CAM) draws to a close with the annual presentation of the CAMMIE Awards, which recognize “excellence and diversity throughout the city’s rich landscape.” Essentially a wrap party celebrating CAM’s most impactful happenings, the casual ceremony brings artists, curators, gallerists, museum folks and art scenesters of all stripes to the quaint urban oasis of Chris Park for an evening of mixing, mingling, music and libations. Previously determined by online voting, nine of the 10 awards are now in the hands of esteemed local institutions: the San Antonio Museum of Art, Blue Star Contemporary, Ruby City, Artpace, the Carver Community Cultural Center, Luminaria, the McNay,
click to enlarge COURTESY OF SPARE PARTS MINI ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Spare Parts Mini Art Museum
 the Spare Parts Mini Art Museum and the Southwest School of Art. As its name suggests, the Best of CAM People’s Choice award remains a crowd-sourced affair.
“Artists and curators working in all mediums” are eligible provided they’ve presented “an artwork, exhibition or performance during Contemporary Art Month.” Casting a vote only takes a minute at contemporaryartmonth.com and the poll closes at midnight on Wednesday, March 27. (A handy refresher of this year’s official CAM happening can be found under the Calendar & Events tab.) In addition to doling out artful trophies created by local design company Heavy Heavy, this year’s wrap-up includes cocktails and craft brews courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., complimentary nibbles, beats by DJ Novasoul and one last chance to experience the Mini Art Museum’s compact exhibition “Color Concentrate,” for which Maryland-based curator Josh T. Franco tasked artists Carlos Rosales-Silva, Joshua Saunders, Kaeyln D. Rodriguez and Mark Anthony Martinez with each creating two tiny works of art — one prioritizing color and one considering the “social aspects of color.”  Free, 6-8pm Fri, Mar. 29, Chris Park, 111 Camp St., (210) 630-0235, contemporaryartmonth.com.
