Monday, March 18, 2019

San Antonio's Amada Miller Opening 'Subjective Timbre' Exhibition at the Gallery at MBS

Posted By on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge AMADA MILLER
  • Amada Miller
Amada Miller dove into 2019 with exhibitions at galleries Sala Diaz, FL!GHT, Blue Star Contemporary and Austin’s Mass Gallery, and she’s showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

For her third opening this month, Miller will take over the unconventional gallery space at Southtown’s MBS Fitness with “Subjective Timbre,” an esoteric exploration of color using Bauhaus scholar Johannes Itten’s theory of color dualities. Drawing from her experience with textile art, Miller’s fiber and sculpture pieces are dyed using both natural and synthetic processes, and investigate how humans experience color and form individual preferences. “Synthetic Timbre” will also integrate an Itten-inspired performance element, as Miller stages a recreation of The Egyptian Postures, a series of mystical movements Itten taught at Bahaus that “are claimed to be descended directly from the Pharaohs.”

Free, Wed March 20, 6pm, the Gallery at MBS, 1115 S. Alamo St., (210) 378-0379, mbsfitness.net.
