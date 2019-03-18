Síclovía’s Spring Ride to Activate Route Stretching From Southtown to Mission Concepción

click to enlarge YMCA of Greater San Antonio

Event Details Síclovía @ Southtown (Síclovía Route) 516 S. Flores St. to 807 Mission Rd. Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Sun., March 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Price: Free Special Events and Free Map

Taking cues from Colombia’s bike-centric Ciclovía (Spanish for “cycleway”) and the host of similar recreational initiatives it inspired around the world, San Antonio launched its own Síclovía in 2011 as a collaborative endeavor between the Mayor’s Fitness Council, the YMCA and other like-minded organizations. In keeping with its predecessors, the biannual event blocks off miles of city streets, removing vehicular traffic from the equation as a means to encourage cycling, running, walking and skating in San Antonio’s urban core. The follow-up to last fall’s “Broadway with a Twist” route that stretched from Mahncke Park to Madison Square Park, Síclovía’s spring 2019 iteration returns to Southtown and environs for a route connecting the South Flores Market H-E-B and Mission Concepción via the South St. Mary’s Street/Roosevelt Avenue corridor. However you decide to accept this kid- and dog-friendly invitation to get out and safely play in the streets, keep an eye out for strategically situated “Reclovías,” where participants can relax and recharge with everything from cold refreshments and food truck fare to zumba classes and hands-on activities. No bike? No problem: the route comes equipped with bike-share stations at both ends, plus several others in between.