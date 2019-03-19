Festival of India Brings Cultural Performances, Vendors and Cuisine to La Villita’s Maverick Plaza

click to enlarge Courtesy of India Association of San Antonio

Event Details Festival of India @ Maverick Plaza 418 Villita St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 30, 3-9 p.m. Price: Free Special Events and Free Map

Since its formation in 1978, the India Association of San Antonio (IASA) has evolved from a small group of dedicated volunteers to a nonprofit umbrella over cultural, religious and charitable groups representing the Alamo City’s growing South Asian community. Built around a concept of “unity in diversity,” IASA functions as an online directory for local temples, churches, mosques, dance schools and yoga centers, helps raise funds for disaster victims all overthe world and offers mentoring programs covering everything from tolerance to financial self-sufficiency. As part of its mission to “foster a better understanding between India and San Antonio,” IASA organizes annual events surrounding Holi, a spring festival honoring Krishna, Diwali, a fall “festival of lights” celebrating the victory of good over evil and Indian Republic Day, which commemorates January 26 as the day the Constitution of India went into effect and made the country a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic” back in 1950. An annual favorite that invites all walks to “experience India in just a day,” IASA’s Festival of India returns to La Villita’s Maverick Plaza on March 30 with a colorful assortment of performances and vendors. Following a theme of “Cultural Fusion,” this year’s fest promises costumed dance presentations highlighting Bollywood, folk and classical styles, a “Parade of States” and booths offering henna tattoos, clothing and jewelry, not to mention traditional Indian cuisine, including beloved snacks like chaat and spicy tandoori dishes.