Here's Everything You Need to Know About Manu Ginobili's Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Months after Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from the Spurs, San Antonio will finally get to celebrate his 16-year career during his jersey retirement ceremony on Thursday, March 28.
The franchise announced
details of the event on Monday. Here's the lowdown: after the Spurs take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, a special post-game ceremony on the court will honor Ginobili's contribution to the team — and, really, the game of basketball worldwide.
But, first, the current Spurs team will pay tribute to their former teammate and warm up in special Manu shooting shirts. Aww!
click to enlarge
The night will begin with singer-songwriter Michelle Leclerq, a native of Argentina, singing her home country's national anthem ahead of the U.S. anthem. Husband-and-wife country duo Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will do the honors for that one.
Fans unable to snag tickets to the highly anticipated game can watch the ceremony on FOX Sports Southwest or the FOX Sports app. The event will also be available via radio on WOAI-AM 1200 and KXTN-FM 107.5.
Lucky San Antonians (and visitors, no doubt) who were able to score tickets will get plenty of treats beside getting to experience the emotional night in person. Fans at the game will receive an exclusive commemorative Ginobili hat and Fanbangos courtesy of H-E-B. The AT&T Center also will have photo opps on hand, including a banner replica of Ginobili's jersey, photos spanning his career and trophies from the four championships the Argentinean helped secure.
