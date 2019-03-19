Stars and Garters Burlesque Teams With Retro Jazz Act Ruby Alexander and the Bonafide Playboys for Shimmy and Shake

click to enlarge
A provocative pioneer of the Alamo City’s burlesque revival, the all-female troupe Stars and Garters is in the midst of celebrating a full decade of “putting the bare in Bexar county.” Having scored top honors multiple times in the Current
’s Best of San Antonio readers’ poll, the gals are gearing up to Shimmy
their way through a new show sure to cast a vintage spell thanks to live accompaniment from retro jazz diva Ruby Alexander and her band the Bonafide Playboys. Looking and sounding like a perfect match for a troupe known to blend classic and contemporary styles, flame-topped stunner Alexander puts a swing-era spin on pop hits from the ’80s and ’90s — which, in the case of Shimmy and Shake
, include jazzy renditions of New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle,” Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” and Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love.” Hosted by Stars and Garters founder Blue Valentine in an appropriately old-school venue, the 18-and-up evening promises to “showcase the full spectrum of sensual, smart and sexy assets" of ’60s-inspired blond bombshell Suki Jones, “transoceanic tropical tease” Black Orchid, “tattooed, tassel-twirling” redhead Pystol Whips, “long, lean and leggy” Giselle J’Adore and brand-spanking-new recruit Miss Sugar Free. $17-$25 (beer & wine available for purchase), doors at 7pm, show at 8pm Sat, Magik Theatre, 420 S. Alamo St., (432) 235-0414, starsandgartersburlesque.com.
