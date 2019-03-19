Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Stars and Garters Burlesque Teams With Retro Jazz Act Ruby Alexander and the Bonafide Playboys for Shimmy and Shake

Posted By on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
A provocative pioneer of the Alamo City’s burlesque revival, the all-female troupe Stars and Garters is in the midst of celebrating a full decade of “putting the bare in Bexar county.” Having scored top honors multiple times in the Current’s Best of San Antonio readers’ poll, the gals are gearing up to Shimmy
click to enlarge COURTESY OF RUBY ALEXANDER
  • Courtesy of Ruby Alexander
 and Shake their way through a new show sure to cast a vintage spell thanks to live accompaniment from retro jazz diva Ruby Alexander and her band the Bonafide Playboys. Looking and sounding like a perfect match for a troupe known to blend classic and contemporary styles, flame-topped stunner Alexander puts a swing-era spin on pop hits from the ’80s and ’90s — which, in the case of Shimmy and Shake, include jazzy renditions of New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle,” Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” and Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love.” Hosted by Stars and Garters founder Blue Valentine in an appropriately old-school venue, the 18-and-up evening promises to “showcase the full spectrum of sensual, smart and sexy assets" of ’60s-inspired blond bombshell Suki Jones, “transoceanic tropical tease” Black Orchid, “tattooed, tassel-twirling” redhead Pystol Whips, “long, lean and leggy” Giselle J’Adore and brand-spanking-new recruit Miss Sugar Free. $17-$25 (beer & wine available for purchase), doors at 7pm, show at 8pm Sat, Magik Theatre, 420 S. Alamo St., (432) 235-0414, starsandgartersburlesque.com.
Event Details Shimmy and Shake: The Live Band Show
@ Magik Theatre
420 S Alamo St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 30, 7-10:30 p.m.
Price: $17-$25
Special Events, Dance and Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Shimmy and Shake: The Live Band Show

    User Submitted
    Shimmy and Shake: The Live Band Show @ Magik Theatre

    • Sat., March 30, 7-10:30 p.m. $17-$25

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat Stop By AT&T Center to Battle Against the Spurs Read More

  2. San Antonio's Amada Miller Opening 'Subjective Timbre' Exhibition at the Gallery at MBS Read More

  3. Síclovía’s Spring Ride to Activate Route Stretching From Southtown to Mission Concepción Read More

  4. Online Voting Now Open for the Best of Contemporary Art Month: People’s Choice Award Read More

  5. San Antonio Artist Leigh Anne Lester Investigates an Uncertain Future with Exhibition of ‘Evolutionary Novelties’ Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...