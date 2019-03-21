Thursday, March 21, 2019
'Rowdy Women Take Over' at TexPop to Feature Female Artists, Vendors
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Mar 21, 2019 at 7:21 AM
click to enlarge
-
Bandcamp / Eye of the Day
The future is female? More like the present!
To celebrate this year’s Women’s History Month, the South Texas Museum of Popular Culture (known familiarly as TexPop) is getting overrun by Rowdy Women of all stripes. The event features more than 40 artists and vendors, including Genevieve Ashcraft, Laura Robles, Lisa Nigro, Melanie Longoria and Grandma Coyote, among others. While there’s plenty to feast your eyes on, you may want to spend the evening rocking out to grrl powered jams. Gritty Brooklyn-based alt-grunge rocker Lola Pistola will kick things into gear, followed by psychedelic San Antonio quartet Eye of the Day, and local metal mainstay Heather Leather will cap off the night with a bang.
Free, Sat March 23, 7pm, South Texas Museum of Popular Culture, 1017 E. Mulberry Ave., (210) 858-8935, texpopsa.org.
@ South Texas Museum of Popular Culture
1017 E. Mulberry
San Antonio,
Tx
When: Sat., March 23, 7-11 p.m.
Price:
Donation Required
Art
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, live music, things to do in San Antonio, Rowdy Women Take Over, TexPop, South Texas Museum of Popular Culture, Genevieve Ashcraft, Laura Robles, Lisa Nigro, Melanie Longoria and Grandma Coyote, Lola Pistola, Eye of the Day, Heather Leather, Image