'Rowdy Women Take Over' at TexPop to Feature Female Artists, Vendors

Event Details TexPop Presents: The Rowdy Women Take Over! @ South Texas Museum of Popular Culture 1017 E. Mulberry San Antonio, Tx When: Sat., March 23, 7-11 p.m. Price: Donation Required Art Map

The future is female? More like the present!To celebrate this year’s Women’s History Month, the South Texas Museum of Popular Culture (known familiarly as TexPop) is getting overrun by Rowdy Women of all stripes. The event features more than 40 artists and vendors, including Genevieve Ashcraft, Laura Robles, Lisa Nigro, Melanie Longoria and Grandma Coyote, among others. While there’s plenty to feast your eyes on, you may want to spend the evening rocking out to grrl powered jams. Gritty Brooklyn-based alt-grunge rocker Lola Pistola will kick things into gear, followed by psychedelic San Antonio quartet Eye of the Day, and local metal mainstay Heather Leather will cap off the night with a bang.