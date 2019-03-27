BarbacoApparel Unveils Sticker, Fiesta Medal of San Antonio's Dancing Devil Urban Legend

San Antonians love urban legends, so much so that local brand BarbacoApparel has created a sticker dedicated to one of the Alamo City's spookiest tales.
Locals are obsessed with the story of the Dancing Devil at El Camaroncito Night Club. For those who aren't aware, it goes like this
: On Halloween 1975, a handsome young man dressed in all-white clothing showed up at El Camaroncito, located on Old Highway 90, where his exceptional dance made him a hit with the ladies.
Later in the night, though, one his female admirers glanced down at the man's feet as she danced with him and screamed in horror. She broke free of his grip and pointed at the dancer's feet, causing club-goers to see that his shoes had turned into long, clawed chicken's feet. Other versions of the tale say the man had goat's hooves.
No matter what kind of feet protruded from his pants legs, the man clearly freaked out a lot of people — especially after he fled to the men's restroom and vanished out of an open window. Club patrons swear that he left a cloud of smoke that had a strong "sulfuric" smell — one that people claim still permeates the building even decades later.
Spooky stuff for sure. But is it true?
Who knows, but that hasn't stopped locals from being absolutely enthralled. If you fall into that category, you may want to score the "dancing devil" sticker
from BarbacoApparel. The design features red pants with chicken's feet coming out of the legs.
And, obviously, the design is also available as a Fiesta medal
.
Stay puro, San Antonio.
