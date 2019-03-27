Email
Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Manu Ginobili's Jersey Retirement Ceremony Tomorrow Night Will Likely Fill the AT&T Center with Tears

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 7:30 AM

Earlier this month, ESPN analyst and former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy notably praised Spurs icon Manu Ginobili, calling the Argentinian his “favorite player to watch.” Van Gundy expressed admiration for Ginobili’s “combination of flair, competitive spirit, team-first attitude, willingness to accept the sixth-man role, start at certain times, never back down” — all qualities that were on full display for Spurs fans for 16 memorable seasons. Ginobili’s four NBA championships, two All-Star appearances and Sixth Man of the Year award are testament to his tremendous impact on the Spurs franchise and the San Antonio community.

Easily the most selfless Spur of all time, it was Ginobili, along with Tim Duncan, who embodied Spurs culture both on and off the court. On Thursday night at the AT&T Center, Spurs faithful have one final opportunity to thank him.

$111-$2,500, Thu March 28, 7:30pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Event Details San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., March 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $109-$2,500
Map

