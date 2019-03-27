Planet X Cinema Taking Over Künstler Brewing for Screening of The Gate

click to enlarge New Century Entertainment/Vista Organization

Event Details Planet X Cinema: The Gate @ Künstler Brewery 302 E Lachapelle Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Fri., March 29, 8 p.m. Price: Free Film Map

Ah, the ’80s: a decade filled with perms, tacky earrings and American WASPs’ favorite obsession, the Satanic Panic. Set in a quiet suburb,imagines the nightmare of pearl-clutching parents — unbeknownst to their guardians, the neighborhood children open a yawning portal to hell, with none other than that so-called metal music!In his first film role, Stephen Dorff () must find a way to banish a host of accidentally conjured demons before they can destroy everything he has ever known. Fans of practical effects will enjoy the smorgasbord of techniques employed in the film, including a sequence featuring tiny demons filmed in forced perspective and a roving eyeball embedded in a hand looking way more realistic than it has any right to, courtesy of visual effects designer Randall William Cook, who had a hand in everything fromandtotrilogy.