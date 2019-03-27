Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Planet X Cinema Taking Over Künstler Brewing for Screening of The Gate
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 8:38 AM
Ah, the ’80s: a decade filled with perms, tacky earrings and American WASPs’ favorite obsession, the Satanic Panic. Set in a quiet suburb, The Gate
imagines the nightmare of pearl-clutching parents — unbeknownst to their guardians, the neighborhood children open a yawning portal to hell, with none other than that so-called metal music!
In his first film role, Stephen Dorff (Blade
, True Detective
) must find a way to banish a host of accidentally conjured demons before they can destroy everything he has ever known. Fans of practical effects will enjoy the smorgasbord of techniques employed in the film, including a sequence featuring tiny demons filmed in forced perspective and a roving eyeball embedded in a hand looking way more realistic than it has any right to, courtesy of visual effects designer Randall William Cook, who had a hand in everything from The Thing
and Ghostbusters
to The Lord of the Rings
trilogy.
Free, 8pm Fri March 29, Künstler Brewing, 302 E. Lachapelle, (210) 688-4519, planetxcinema.com.
@ Künstler Brewery
302 E Lachapelle
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., March 29, 8 p.m.
Price:
Free
Film
