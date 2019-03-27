Email
Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Planet X Cinema Taking Over Künstler Brewing for Screening of The Gate

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 8:38 AM

click to enlarge NEW CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT/VISTA ORGANIZATION
  • New Century Entertainment/Vista Organization
Ah, the ’80s: a decade filled with perms, tacky earrings and American WASPs’ favorite obsession, the Satanic Panic. Set in a quiet suburb, The Gate imagines the nightmare of pearl-clutching parents — unbeknownst to their guardians, the neighborhood children open a yawning portal to hell, with none other than that so-called metal music!

In his first film role, Stephen Dorff (Blade, True Detective) must find a way to banish a host of accidentally conjured demons before they can destroy everything he has ever known. Fans of practical effects will enjoy the smorgasbord of techniques employed in the film, including a sequence featuring tiny demons filmed in forced perspective and a roving eyeball embedded in a hand looking way more realistic than it has any right to, courtesy of visual effects designer Randall William Cook, who had a hand in everything from The Thing and Ghostbusters to The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Free, 8pm Fri March 29, Künstler Brewing, 302 E. Lachapelle, (210) 688-4519, planetxcinema.com.
Event Details Planet X Cinema: The Gate
@ Künstler Brewery
302 E Lachapelle
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 29, 8 p.m.
Price: Free
Film
Map

