Furry Masterpieces: San Antonio Artists Immortalize Pets with Custom Portraits

While it’s easier than ever to take snapshots of our animal companions, most of these memories end up ensconced in the cloud, never to see the true light of day. Instead of relying on a stash of heavily filtered Instagram posts, why not commemorate your pet with something tangible in your home? We’ve rounded up four local artists who lend their unique styles to portraiture of our furry, feathery and scaly buddies, so you can get yourself a unique keepsake (or memorial) of your best friend.
E. C. Kanko Art
Tapping into the inherent nostalgia of school picture day, E. C. Kanko’s glamour shot-style paintings capture pets in the style of the ever-popular high school senior portrait. Painted in a realistic style with acrylics, E. C. Kanko depicts your fluffy friend’s friendly visage against a gradient background that resembles a photo backdrop. You can nab a tiny, adorable portrait as small as a business card, or go up in size to 8” x 10” or 9” x 12.”
Facebook: @eckanko.art
Instagram: @eckanko_art
Vanessa Lynn
Looking for something a bit more stylized? Vanessa Lynn lends her American traditional tattoo art style to pet portraits in addition to her prolific output of tattoo-inspired paintings and illustrations. Rendered in acrylic and watercolor, each 9” x 12” painting includes a stylized collar of flowers as well as additional details in the background to add some panache. Plus, Lynn is now apprenticing at Golden Rose Tattoo, so someday soon she’ll also be able to immortalize your best bud on your skin!
Facebook: @vanessalynnartwork
Instagram: @buttxmunch
Meghan Fest Miniatures
Meghan Fest’s cameo portraits surround pets with lush greenery themed to match their pup- and purrsonalities, ranging from the mini size 2.5” x 3.5” all the way up to 9” x 12.” She adds depth and color to her ink sketches by carefully shading with markers, creating pieces that are a far cry from the smeared Crayola sketches many of us were responsible for in our childhoods. Fest is also the caretaker of the moderately instafamous @thecatnamedpizza
, a bowtie-wearing Russian blue whose piercing green eyes have nabbed him over 7,500 followers.
Facebook & Instagram: @meghanfestminiatures
Cindy Kelleher
Got a gregarious pup who you think would do well in his or her own personal photoshoot? Look no further than Cindy Kelleher’s impressive portfolio of animal portraiture. Whether in the studio, in your home or at a picturesque location like the San Antonio Botanical Garden, Kelleher prides herself on the ability to capture the essence of pets’ personalities on film. In addition to her commercial photography work, Kelleher gives back to the community by photographing rescued cats and dogs for animal shelters as a way to help them get adopted.
Website: cindykelleher.com
Facebook: @cindykelleherphoto
Instagram: @cindy_kelleher_photo
