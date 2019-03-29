Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 29, 2019

Mexican Cultural Institute Hosting Special Screening of Alfonso Cuarón's Roma

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 4:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Courtesy of Netflix
As an intensely personal, slow-moving foreign-language film shot in black-and-white and released on Netflix only weeks after its theatrical premiere, Alfonso Cuarón’s autobiographical 2018 film Roma defied Hollywood conventions and expectations, earning 10 Academy Award nominations and winning three. Drawn directly from the acclaimed director’s memories of growing up in the 1970s in Mexico City’s picturesque Colonia Roma, the film is essentially a love letter to Liboria “Libo” Rodríguez, the indigenous Mixtec nanny who played a vital role in raising Cuarón and his siblings.

When it came to casting for the role of the nanny (named Cleo in the film), Cuarón conducted an exhaustive search, combing cities and villages throughout Mexico and ultimately finding 24-year-old school teacher Yalitza Aparicio in Oaxaca, the same state where Libo grew up. Furthering the on-screen authenticity, Cuarón cast Aparicio’s best friend Nancy García García as Cleo’s companion Adela. Taking an unorthodox approach, Cuarón encouraged his cast of actors and non-actors alike to embody their characters without ever reading the script.

Although the film revisits a particularly trying time marked by heartbreak and loss, there’s an abundance of meditative beauty in Roma, thanks in no small part to Cuarón’s masterful turn as his own cinematographer. Not recommended for viewers with short attention spans, Cuarón’s cinematic memoir comes back to light in San Antonio this weekend via a free screening hosted by the Mexican Cultural Institute in celebration of International Woman’s Day and Women’s History Month.

Free, 5-7pm Sat, Mar. 30, Mexican Cultural Institute, 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way, (210) 227-0123, facebook.com/mexculturesa.



Event Details Roma: Special Screening
@ Mexican Cultural Institute
600 Hemisfair Plaza Way
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 30, 5-7:30 p.m.
(210) 227-0123
Price: Free
Film
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Roma: Special Screening

    User Submitted
    Roma: Special Screening @ Mexican Cultural Institute

    • Sat., March 30, 5-7:30 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tim Duncan Says Manu Ginobili 'Broke the System' of the Spurs Franchise Read More

  2. Bravo's San Antonio-Glam Reality Show Will Debut in May, and We've Got the Goods Read More

  3. San Antonio Library Shines Light on the Time ‘Mrs. Satan’ Ran for President Read More

  4. Manu Ginobili's Jersey Retirement Ceremony Tomorrow Night Will Likely Fill the AT&T Center with Tears Read More

  5. Reality Bites: Cats and Dogs in San Antonio Aren’t the Only Ones in Crisis Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...