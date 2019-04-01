Email
Monday, April 1, 2019

San Antonians Have Two Chances This Week to See a Flamenco Master From Spain

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge fb_img_1553929625358.jpg
Since its founding by the Spanish Crown in 1718, San Antonio has held deep-rooted ties with Spain.

One example is the city’s historic missions, now a UNESCO World Heritage site. Another example is the city’s flourishing flamenco dance community, which maintains a direct line of communication with the masters of flamenco in Spain through its many workshops, visiting artists and performances throughout the year.

On Wednesday, the local flamenco troupe Arte y Pasión will present their latest production AGÜITAS at Brick. The project is named after “the rivers and tributaries of our souls” and honors the “universal journey of immigrants.”

Along with its talented cast of dancers, including Tamara Adira, Monica Monsivais and Jessica Ahr, the show will feature a special surprise guest coming all the way from Spain. Rumor has it that he once performed in Carlos Saura's stage production of Flamenco India.
click to enlarge fb_img_1553929676481.jpg
Then on Friday, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will present Celebrando Tradiciones: An Authentic Dance and Music Experience. The show promises to be a cross-cultural celebration featuring the resident group Mariachi Azteca de America alongside flamenco master Miguel Vargas and singer Ale Cano, both who hail from Spain. The first half of the show will feature traditional Mexican dances while the second half will feature an explosive flamenco performance from Vargas and Cano. This show also marks the first time Vargas collaborates with Mariachi Azteca de America for a special flamenco mariachi fusion piece.



AGÜITAS, $20-$50, 8:30pm, Wed, April 3, Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex, 108 Blue Star, (210) 241-2771, arte-y-pasion.com

Celebrando Tradiciones, $10-$25, 8:00pm, Fri, April 5, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, 1301 Guadalupe Theatre, (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org

