LaMarcus Aldridge to Appear on Home Renovation Show This Weekend
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 1:51 PM
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will make an appearance on an episode of Superstar Renovation
JUMA Entertainment first announced
in October 2018 that Aldridge would be on the CBS show, which features celebrities going back to their hometowns to give a home makeover to someone who's played a special role in their life. The episode is scheduled to air this Sunday at 4 p.m. on CBS.
Viewers will get to see
Aldridge head to Dallas and surprise his high school basketball coach, mentor and father figure Robert Allen with a home renovation, according to the Express-News
. Aldridge teams up with contractor Jason Cameron to give Allen a game room makeover with display cases to show off a sports memorabilia collection.
