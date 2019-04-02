Email
Tuesday, April 2, 2019

LaMarcus Aldridge to Appear on Home Renovation Show This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / ALDRIDGE_121
  • Instagram / aldridge_121
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will make an appearance on an episode of Superstar Renovation.

JUMA Entertainment first announced in October 2018 that Aldridge would be on the CBS show, which features celebrities going back to their hometowns to give a home makeover to someone who's played a special role in their life. The episode is scheduled to air this Sunday at 4 p.m. on CBS.

Viewers will get to see Aldridge head to Dallas and surprise his high school basketball coach, mentor and father figure Robert Allen with a home renovation, according to the Express-News. Aldridge teams up with contractor Jason Cameron to give Allen a game room makeover with display cases to show off a sports memorabilia collection.

