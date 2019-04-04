Email
Thursday, April 4, 2019

2019 Lyft Fiesta Medal to Benefit Dignowity Park Project

Posted By on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
The Lyft 2019 Fiesta medal, developed in partnership by the popular rideshare app and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, aims to raise awareness and funds for the Dignowity Park Project.

Plans for the $5 million park project —  located within the Eastside Promise Zone, an area designated by President Obama for federal funding and improvements — include a 9-acre public park that will reconnect the existing Lockwood and Dignowity neighborhoods and welcome locals to gather, exercise and play. 
COURTESY
  • Courtesy

All proceeds from the Lyft 2019 Fiesta medal will help fund the park's new shade structures, updated seating options and WiFi. 

"The Dignowity Park Project is a rare one for our community in that there is basically unanimous support for these improvements. The closure of Burnet Street and reconnection of the two parks is a potent metaphor for uniting our community on common ground to move beyond what divides us," stated Nicolas Rivard, Director of Public Space East.

The Lyft Fiesta medals can be purchased online here for $12 (including shipping and handling) or in person for $10 at the Lyft San Antonio Driver Support Center, located at 8610 Broadway Street, Ste. 240.



