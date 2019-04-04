20th Anniversary of San Antonio Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival Happening This Weekend

Courtesy of San Antonio Highland Games

Event Details San Antonio Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival @ Helotes Fairgrounds 12210 Leslie San Antonio Helotes, TX When: Sat., April 6, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., April 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Price: $6-$11 Special Events Map

The San Antonio Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival knows one thing: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For its 20th anniversary, the fest returns with the same time-honored events that draw returning crowds each year.The jam-packed schedule includes a Highland dance competition, archery, traditional athletic events (which mostly involve throwing various heavy objects), Viking reenactments, performances by Celtic-inspired bands and even sheep herding trials.The true spirit of the Highland games is encapsulated in its splashiest athletics event: the caber toss. The name might not sound like much, but maybe the phrase “tree hurling” will catch your attention. That’s right — caber toss participants will be lifting an entire tree trunk to huck across the field. More often than not, competitors lift the caber and hobble around with it until it becomes unbalanced and crashes to the ground, but this only makes it that much juicier when a guy or gal built like’ The Mountain manages to flip it over and across the field in a feat of unmitigated strength.