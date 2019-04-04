Gregg Popovich Was Ejected 63 Seconds Into Spurs Game Last Night, One of the Quickest in NBA History

Popovich's ejection in Denver Wednesday night is one of the quickest in NBA history. It was also his second this week, coming after his third-quarter ouster during the Spurs' Sunday evening game against the Sacramento Kings.
Pop got tossed 1:03 min into the game... pic.twitter.com/qZehhTeezU— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2019
"Are you serious?" Popovich asked. "That person must have hit somebody. Somebody get hit tonight? Somebody get cursed at or anything?"
Gregg Popovich gets tossed 63 seconds into tonight’s game, then joins Michael Malone in his postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/OgskeZuwHn— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 4, 2019
