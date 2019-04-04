Email
Thursday, April 4, 2019

Gregg Popovich Was Ejected 63 Seconds Into Spurs Game Last Night, One of the Quickest in NBA History

Thursday, April 4, 2019

click image TWITTER / BLEACHERREPORT
Just 63 seconds into the Spurs' matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game.

Yes, it took only a little over a minute for Coach Pop to piss off referees Mark Ayotte, who gave him his first technical of the night, and David Guthrie, who slammed him with a second T, thus kicking Popovich out of the game.
Popovich's ejection in Denver Wednesday night is one of the quickest in NBA history. It was also his second this week, coming after his third-quarter ouster during the Spurs' Sunday evening game against the Sacramento Kings.

Here's how it all went down on Wednesday, according to a report from the Express-News: Popovich confronted Ayotte after a timeout was called with Denver in the lead. Popovich reportedly argued that a foul should have been called when LaMarcus Aldridge was shoved.

Of course, Popovich didn't take the ejection too seriously, and was even cracking jokes afterward. While Denver coach Michael Malone spoke to reporters, Popovich interrupted the press conference, causing Malone to say an NBA record was set.



Popovich asked what happened, at which point Malone said somebody was thrown out in just 63 seconds.
"Are you serious?" Popovich asked. "That person must have hit somebody. Somebody get hit tonight? Somebody get cursed at or anything?"

Never change, Pop.

