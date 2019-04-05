Email
Friday, April 5, 2019

Community Welcomed to Farewell Tailgate for San Antonio Commanders Following AAF Shutdown

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / AAFCOMMANDERS
San Antonians can participate in a proper sendoff for the short-lived San Antonio Commanders.

Following an announcement that the Alliance of American Football league was shutting down, the community has organized a "farewell tailgate" for the city's team. Fans of the Commanders, which only made their premiere on February 9, can gather at Alamo Distilling Company this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alamo will serve discounted cocktails and drinks so those in mourning can drown their sorrows, according to a Facebook event. The shutdown is especially hard for local fans as the Commanders were 5-3 and had to win just one more game to secure a spot in the playoffs. Even sadder, KSAT reports that the team was in the middle of practice when the news broke.

Players and team staff have also been invited to the tailgate, though their appearances haven't been confirmed.



