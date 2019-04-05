Get in a Festive Mood with the Fiesta Mariachi Mass on Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Fiesta San Antonio

Event Details Fiesta Mariachi Mass @ San Fernando Hall 231 W Commerce St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sun., April 7, 8 a.m. Price: Free Special Events Map

Before you have a full-blown panic attack and make a run for your closet in search of guayaberas, Mexican dresses, bedazzled chanclas and flower crowns: calm down, Fiesta doesn’t officially start until April 18.But that won’t stop Fiesta fanatics from getting dolled up early for any number of what are technically “Pre-Fiesta” events, including the Fiesta Teen Queen Coronation (April 7), Alamo Heights Night (April 12), Fiesta Oyster Bake (April 12-13) and A Taste of New Orleans (April 12-14).Celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year, the Fiesta Mariachi Mass is a cherished tradition that acts as an early commencement to the festivities as it brings lively music to the historic confines of San Fernando Cathedral — an iconic church with roots that date back to 1731 and designations as both the stately “center of San Antonio” and “the oldest, continuously functioning religious community in the State of Texas.”Recognizing the many San Antonians who spend the spring raising funds for local charities and nonprofits, the service centers on the blessing of “all Fiesta royalty, commissioners and participants as they embark on their various commitments during Fiesta.”