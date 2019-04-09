Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

NPR's Sort Of News Quiz Tour Stopping By Trinity – You're Lucky If You Got Tickets

Posted By on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NPR
  • Courtesy of NPR
NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is a news quiz — sort of. Rather than delve into the hard-hitting stories usually covered on public radio, Wait Wait quizmasters dig up odds and oddities happening around the world to boggle the minds of panelists, listeners and guests alike.

Host Peter Sagal posits queries to the panelists that range from appearances by the infamous Florida Man to contenders for the Darwin Awards (admittedly, sometimes these subjects overlap), while judge and scorekeeper Bill Curtis provides support by reading quotes for a listener contestant to identify as well as a series of limericks based on the week’s headlines which the contestant must finish to win Wait Wait’s coveted prize — a personalized voicemail recorded by Sagal, Curtis or one of the show’s rotating roster of panelists.

A long-running show on Chicago’s WBEZ station, Wait Wait periodically tours the nation, and now wends its way down to San Antonio for a taste of what South Texas has to offer. The panelists and guest have not yet been announced, but here’s hoping that fan favorite Paula Poundstone is on deck to give one of her hysterical trademark rants. Previously sold out, a few tickets may have reappeared online, so if you want to attend, you’d better strike while the iron is hot!

$66, 7:30pm Thu April 11, Trinity University, Laurie Auditorium, One Trinity Pl., (210) 999-8119, ticketmaster.com.
Location Details Laurie Auditorium
1 Trinity Place
San Antonio, TX
(210) 999-8117
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 10 Things To Do In San Antonio This Month Instead Of Fiesta Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs Close Out Regular Season with Texas Showdown Against Dallas Mavericks Read More

  3. Loathing in La Mancha: The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is Finally in the Can, But Director Terry Gilliam Strikes Out Read More

  4. A Quick Primer on Getting Into National Poetry Month in San Antonio Read More

  5. Stand-up Comedian, SNL Writer Nimesh Patel Hitting Up Laugh Out Loud This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...