NPR's Sort Of News Quiz Tour Stopping By Trinity – You're Lucky If You Got Tickets

NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is a news quiz — sort of. Rather than delve into the hard-hitting stories usually covered on public radio, Wait Wait quizmasters dig up odds and oddities happening around the world to boggle the minds of panelists, listeners and guests alike.Host Peter Sagal posits queries to the panelists that range from appearances by the infamous Florida Man to contenders for the Darwin Awards (admittedly, sometimes these subjects overlap), while judge and scorekeeper Bill Curtis provides support by reading quotes for a listener contestant to identify as well as a series of limericks based on the week’s headlines which the contestant must finish to win Wait Wait’s coveted prize — a personalized voicemail recorded by Sagal, Curtis or one of the show’s rotating roster of panelists.A long-running show on Chicago’s WBEZ station, Wait Wait periodically tours the nation, and now wends its way down to San Antonio for a taste of what South Texas has to offer. The panelists and guest have not yet been announced, but here’s hoping that fan favorite Paula Poundstone is on deck to give one of her hysterical trademark rants. Previously sold out, a few tickets may have reappeared online, so if you want to attend, you’d better strike while the iron is hot!