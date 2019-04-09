Email
Tuesday, April 9, 2019

San Antonio Spurs Close Out Regular Season with Texas Showdown Against Dallas Mavericks

Posted By on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 7:05 AM

click to enlarge SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
  • Spurs Sports & Entertainment
The San Antonio Spurs close out another unpredictable regular season campaign on Wednesday night against a familiar foe in Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki recently reclaimed the sixth spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, passing the legendary Wilt Chamberlain’s 31,419 points, after being passed by LeBron James back in October. After an unofficial farewell tour in arenas across the league, Nowitzki is expected to retire after this season, his 20th. Although, with the recent additions of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, Nowitzki has hinted that he may not be ready to hang up his sneakers.

For Coach Popovich and the Spurs, maintaining a healthy roster for the impending playoff run is top priority. Unless playoff seeding is at stake, expect plenty of minutes from Patty Mills and his “United Nations of Ball Movements.”

$111-$2,500, 7pm Wed April 10, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
