Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Stand-up Comedian, SNL Writer Nimesh Patel Hitting Up Laugh Out Loud This Week

Posted By on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NIMESH PATEL
  • Courtesy of Nimesh Patel
Indian-American stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Nimesh Patel was “angry” and “in shock” when he was forced off stage at Columbia University last November by students from the Asian American Alliance. In an op-ed he wrote for the New York Times after the incident, he explained he was asked to leave because event organizers decided his “material was offensive.” He then paraphrased the joke he believed was the reason for his early exit, a joke about how being gay can’t be a choice, especially if you’re also black. (“No one is doubling down on hardship. No black dude wakes up and thinks that being a black man in America is too easy.”)

Former AAA president Isabelle Lee, however, explained that Patel wasn’t removed because of that particular joke, but because he had started “badgering a woman in the audience” by asking her “multiple inappropriate questions.” Whatever the truth behind Patel’s banishment from Columbia, we’re fairly certain his mic won’t be cut off at Laugh Out Loud — unless, of course, Patel, a self-described Lakers fan, says something disparaging about the Spurs right before the playoffs.

$20-$30, 8pm Thu April 11, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com.
Event Details Nimesh Patel
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., April 11, 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$30
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Nimesh Patel

    Nimesh Patel @ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

    • Thu., April 11, 8 p.m. $20-$30

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 10 Things To Do In San Antonio This Month Instead Of Fiesta Read More

  2. Loathing in La Mancha: The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is Finally in the Can, But Director Terry Gilliam Strikes Out Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs Close Out Regular Season with Texas Showdown Against Dallas Mavericks Read More

  4. A Quick Primer on Getting Into National Poetry Month in San Antonio Read More

  5. Community Welcomed to Farewell Tailgate for San Antonio Commanders Following AAF Shutdown Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...