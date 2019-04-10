Email
Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Calling All San Antonio Creatives: The DoSeum Is Seeking Its Next Artist-in-Residence

The DoSeum's inaugural Artist-in-Residence, Richard Armendariz, leads activities in conjunction with his 2017 exhibition "Dream Keeper."
  • The DoSeum’s inaugural Artist-in-Residence, Richard Armendariz, leads activities in conjunction with his 2017 exhibition “Dream Keeper.”

Contemporary art and children’s museums may not sound like immediately relatable concepts, but the two have been coalescing quite nicely at the DoSeum for the last couple of years. Inaugurated in 2017, the museum’s Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program is geared for local and regional “professional mid-career artists” willing to challenge themselves and collaborate with museum staffers on participatory, socially engaged projects addressing the intersections between art and STEM, as well as local culture, literacy and the future. Accepted artists are provided with an honorarium of up to $6,000 and a production budget of up to $10,000.

After its inaugural run with esteemed local artist Richard Armendariz’s site-specific project “Dream Keeper” — which welcomed visitors into an “oversized childhood bedroom tent through a sheet tunnel” and sparked imaginations with an animated video projection and printmaking workshops — the AIR program enlisted artists Calder Kamin and Gregorio Mannino in 2018 to create forward-thinking installations and interactive activities in conjunction with the Tricentennial exhibition “Dream Tomorrow Today.”

Artists interested in submitting project proposals for the 2019 cycle should be available in June, July and August, and are required to pass a background check. Prospective applicants are invited to attend museum tours and information sessions on April 15, May 16 or May 21 from 4:30-6 p.m. (RSVP required by emailing Art Education Manager Orlando Graves Bolaños at obolanos@thedoseum.org). The deadline for applications is May 31 and the finalist(s) will be notified on June 14. Visit thedoseum.org/artist-in-residence for details.

