Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Chelsea Lately Alum and Self-Described ‘Redneck’ Fortune Feimster Brings Her Southern Wit to Laugh Out Loud

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 1:59 PM

COURTESY OF FORTUNE FEIMSTER
  • Courtesy of Fortune Feimster
Like Heather McDonald, Josh Wolf, Jo Koy and Witney Cummings and others, Fortune Feimster will perhaps always be first recognized as one of the roundtablers and writers who made Chelsea Handler’s late-night talk show Chelsea Lately tick. And that’s not a bad thing: Chelsea Lately regulars have fared well on the comedy scene over the years, remaining relevant and part of the comic equation through their own specials, podcasts and stand-up tours.

A North Carolina native who cut her teeth with the iconic troupe the Groundlings and made her first TV appearance as a contestant on Last Comic Standing in 2010, Feimster puts her own distinct spin on self-deprecating comedy via jokes about her Southern upbringing (she’s a self-professed redneck), coming out to her father (who responded with an offer to take her to Old Navy to buy her a butchy new wardrobe) and maintaining a curly, androgynous helmet-like hairstyle (which evidently earns her comparisons to everyone from Jonah Hill to Honey Boo Boo).

Since breaking out on Chelsea Lately, Feimster has landed on Variety’s 2014 list of “Top 10 Comics to Watch”; scored roles and guest spots on The Mindy Project, Champions, Glee, Dear White People, Two Broke Girls and Conan; hosted the GLAAD Media Awards; sold two pilots to ABC; and launched Sincerely Fortune — a podcast on which she navigates wedding planning, rescuing pets, her lifelong battle with food and plenty in between, often accompanied by her partner Jax.

A proud “master of improv” who loves interacting with crowds, Feimster returns to San Antonio for four shows at Laugh Out Loud.



$25-$35, 7:30pm & 9:45pm Fri, Apr. 12 & Sat, Apr. 13, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 6800 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com.
Event Details Fortune Feimster
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., April 12, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. and Sat., April 13, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Price: $25-$35
Comedy


