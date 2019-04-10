Email
Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Iconic Kiddie Park to Relocate to San Antonio Zoo

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
An iconic San Antonio attraction will move from its longtime home on Broadway — but it isn't going far.

The owners of Kiddie Park have partnered to relocate the attraction to the San Antonio Zoo. Access and available parking have decreased in recent years due to the area's booming development, according to a press release.

"It made great sense to hand off Kiddie Park to San Antonio Zoo," said Kiddie Park co-owner Rad Weaver. "My family, my partners and our team took great pride in restoring Kiddie Park in 2009 and wanted to ensure that it was here many more years for the families of San Antonio to enjoy."
"We all have a special place in our hearts for Kiddie Park and did not want to see it go the way of Playland Park or other lost attractions we all grew up with," said Brent Conger, Kiddie Park's other co-owner.

Zoo admission won't be required to enjoy Kiddie Park, which opened in 1925.



The hope is that the relocation will allow residents to access the attraction more easily as well as bring yet another facet to Brackenridge Park. Kiddie Park will be located adjacent the San Antonio River.

"Our goal for Kiddie Park is to honor and maintain its look and feel while offering the same experience generations of visitors have come to know and love," said Tim Morrow, the zoo's CEO. "Both Kiddie Park and San Antonio Zoo have rich histories, and are deeply woven into the fabric of our community and in our memories."

