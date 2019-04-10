Email
Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Pastie Pops Brings Wildly Fun Fiesta Burlesque and Variety Show to Sexology Institute

Wed, Apr 10, 2019

COURTESY OF PASTIE POPS
  • Courtesy of Pastie Pops
While some of us are desperately seeking that perfect light jacket or top still structured enough to support several dozen Fiesta medals, the bubbly and bodacious Pastie Pops are more excited about stripping it all off for their Fiesta Burlesque and Variety Show.

Hosted by irreverent emcee Camille Toe (“the one you want to pick”), the seasonal showcase spotlights the diverse stylings of Vixy Van Hellen (“the bare bottom of Bexar County”), Mary Annette (“the doll with with no strings attached”), Jasper St. James (“the big and tall that bares it all”), Elle Du Jour (“the contemporary tease”), Mustang Ryder (the rhinestone cowboy) and Austin-based special guest Chola Magnolia (“the baddest blossom from the barrio”).

While the show’s first act comprises fully realized numbers set to hits by the likes of Pat Benatar, the Roots, Kumbia Kings, Josh Turner and Mojo Juju, the second act allows lucky audience members to help direct “wildcard” routines by selecting stage props and — more importantly — songs from an eclectic catalog spanning from contemporary pop to favorites from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

$25-$50, 8-10pm Fri April 12, Sexology Institute, 707 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 487-0371, sexologyinstitute.com.
Pastie Pops Fiesta Burlesque and Variety Show
Sexology Institute and Boutique
707 S St Mary's
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
Fri., April 12, 8 p.m.
$25-$50
Buy Tickets
Special Events, LGBT and Dance
Map

