Attention Medal Maniacs: More Than 40 Vendors Expected at Sunday’s Fiesta Medal Market

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Que Retro Arts and Karolina’s Antiques
The official start of Fiesta is still a week away, but the spirit of the season is already in full swing — papel picado
is swaying in the breeze, pre-Fiesta faves like Taste of New Orleans, Oyster Bake and Alamo Heights Night are all set for this weekend, and Fiesta medals are being gifted, sold and traded on the regular.
While medal maniacs surely already have Pin Pandemonium on the radar, which goes down during the kickoff event Fiesta Fiesta
at Hemisfair (free, 3-9pm Thu, Apr. 18, 434 S. Alamo St.
), there are other ways to get a head start on the action — including this Sunday’s Fiesta Medal Market.
Co-hosted by Que Retro Arts (the Latinx gallery/studio/shop behind the wildly popular Frida Fest) and Mira Medals (a husband-and-wife medal-design company launched in 2017), Fiesta Medal Market brings together more than 40 vendors in a family-friendly setting at Wonderland of the Americas. In addition to medals and Fiesta-themed merch up for grabs from the organizers along with Karolina’s Antiques, Alamo City Cheeseheads, San Antonio Cat Café, the Red Hat Society, Paw Basics and an assortment of local charities, the second annual event promises games of Fiesta Medal Lotería complete with prizes (free with $10 purchase, 11am-2pm
), live music by JJ Villareal of the country-rock outfit JJ Garrett Band (2-4pm
) and a meet-and-greet with Tejano superstar Ruben Ramos (aka El Gato Negro), who’ll be unveiling his own Fiesta medal onsite.
Free, 11am-6pm Sun, Apr. 14, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 273-5023, facebook.com.
@ Wonderland of the Americas
4522 Fredericksburg
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., April 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
(210) 272-5023
Price:
Free
Special Events and Art
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.