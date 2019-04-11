Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Attention Medal Maniacs: More Than 40 Vendors Expected at Sunday’s Fiesta Medal Market

Posted By on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF QUE RETRO ARTS AND KAROLINA’S ANTIQUES
  • Courtesy of Que Retro Arts and Karolina’s Antiques
The official start of Fiesta is still a week away, but the spirit of the season is already in full swing — papel picado is swaying in the breeze, pre-Fiesta faves like Taste of New Orleans, Oyster Bake and Alamo Heights Night are all set for this weekend, and Fiesta medals are being gifted, sold and traded on the regular.

While medal maniacs surely already have Pin Pandemonium on the radar, which goes down during the kickoff event Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair (free, 3-9pm Thu, Apr. 18, 434 S. Alamo St.), there are other ways to get a head start on the action — including this Sunday’s Fiesta Medal Market.

Co-hosted by Que Retro Arts (the Latinx gallery/studio/shop behind the wildly popular Frida Fest) and Mira Medals (a husband-and-wife medal-design company launched in 2017), Fiesta Medal Market brings together more than 40 vendors in a family-friendly setting at Wonderland of the Americas. In addition to medals and Fiesta-themed merch up for grabs from the organizers along with Karolina’s Antiques, Alamo City Cheeseheads, San Antonio Cat Café, the Red Hat Society, Paw Basics and an assortment of local charities, the second annual event promises games of Fiesta Medal Lotería complete with prizes (free with $10 purchase, 11am-2pm), live music by JJ Villareal of the country-rock outfit JJ Garrett Band (2-4pm) and a meet-and-greet with Tejano superstar Ruben Ramos (aka El Gato Negro), who’ll be unveiling his own Fiesta medal onsite.

Free, 11am-6pm Sun, Apr. 14, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 273-5023, facebook.com.
Event Details Fiesta Medal Market
@ Wonderland of the Americas
4522 Fredericksburg
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., April 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
(210) 272-5023
Price: Free
Special Events and Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Fiesta Medal Market

    Staff Pick Members Pick
    Fiesta Medal Market @ Wonderland of the Americas

    • Sun., April 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free
    • 1 going/interested

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic Kiddie Park to Relocate to San Antonio Zoo Read More

  2. Forget April Showers, Winter Is Here: ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Art Show Hits Brick Just in Time for the Final Season of Game of Thrones Read More

  3. Sold Out Crowd Will Enjoy Yo-Yo Ma Performing Johann Sebastian Bach Suite in San Antonio Read More

  4. One-woman Show 'Curanderas & Chocolate' from Patricia Zamora to Share Her Experiences While Highlighting Mexican Culture Read More

  5. Chelsea Lately Alum and Self-Described ‘Redneck’ Fortune Feimster Brings Her Southern Wit to Laugh Out Loud Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...