Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Comes to Life at Woodlawn Theatre

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda’s presidential hip-hop megahit Hamilton
made him a household name, he spent the early aughts crafting a musical that struck much closer to home: In the Heights
.
Set in the storied Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights (just south of where Miranda grew up, in Inwood), In the Heights
centers on bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega, who dreams of moving to his parents’ home country, the Dominican Republic. Over the course of only three days, Usnavi and his neighbors face a sea change — blossoming young love, dashed dreams of education, a winning lottery ticket and a neighborhood blackout cause conflicts to crystallize, but the community remains resilient even in the face of life-changing decisions.
A Tony Award-winning hit, In the Heights
has been optioned by Warner Bros. for a film set to premiere in 2020, with A Star Is Born
’s Anthony Ramos starring as Usnavi. The Woodlawn Theatre’s production features Miguel Ochoa as Usnavi and Lisa Decker as his love interest, Vanessa. Due to the Easter holiday, the Woodlawn shifted its Sunday, April 21 performance from its usual 3 p.m. showtime to 7 p.m. that evening.
$18-30, 7:30pm Fri-Sat, 3pm Sun through May 5, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
@ Woodlawn Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., April 12, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Thu., April 18, 7 p.m., Fri., April 19, 7:30 p.m. and Fri., May 3, 7:30 p.m. Continues through May 5
Price:
$18-$30
Theater
