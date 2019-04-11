Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Comes to Life at Woodlawn Theatre

click to enlarge Woodlawn Theatre

Event Details In the Heights @ Woodlawn Theatre 1920 Fredericksburg Road San Antonio, TX When: Fri., April 12, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Thu., April 18, 7 p.m., Fri., April 19, 7:30 p.m. and Fri., May 3, 7:30 p.m. Continues through May 5 Price: $18-$30 Theater Map

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda’s presidential hip-hop megahitmade him a household name, he spent the early aughts crafting a musical that struck much closer to home:Set in the storied Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights (just south of where Miranda grew up, in Inwood),centers on bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega, who dreams of moving to his parents’ home country, the Dominican Republic. Over the course of only three days, Usnavi and his neighbors face a sea change — blossoming young love, dashed dreams of education, a winning lottery ticket and a neighborhood blackout cause conflicts to crystallize, but the community remains resilient even in the face of life-changing decisions.A Tony Award-winning hit,has been optioned by Warner Bros. for a film set to premiere in 2020, with’s Anthony Ramos starring as Usnavi. The Woodlawn Theatre’s production features Miguel Ochoa as Usnavi and Lisa Decker as his love interest, Vanessa. Due to the Easter holiday, the Woodlawn shifted its Sunday, April 21 performance from its usual 3 p.m. showtime to 7 p.m. that evening.