New Series Sabbath Cinema Kicks Off with Screening of April Fool's Day

click to enlarge Paramount Pictures

Event Details Sabbath Cinema: April Fool's Day @ Alamo City Studios 1113 E Houston St Central San Antonio, TX When: Sat., April 13, 8-11:45 p.m. Price: $10 suggested donation Special Events and Film Map

Local horror society the Esoteric Cult of Horror has teamed up with Video Dungeon Theatre for a new event series they’re dubbing Sabbath Cinema, which they describe as a “psychotronic-cinema cabaret.” Not content to merely screen cult hits and ride the wave of millennial nostalgia, Sabbath Cinema is a full-on variety show, “featuring musical guests, theatrical performances, a horror film and sundry other novelties and amusements” at each event.To kick off this month’s edition, Aileen Adler will drench Alamo City Studios in a science fiction soundscape with her Theremin stylings, followed by a screening of the 1986 prank-filled slasher April Fool’s Day. The screening is for members of the Esoteric Cult of Horror only, but all you need to do to be granted admission is join the group on meetup.com, then RSVP!