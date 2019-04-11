Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 11, 2019

New Series Sabbath Cinema Kicks Off with Screening of April Fool's Day

Posted By on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge PARAMOUNT PICTURES
  • Paramount Pictures
Local horror society the Esoteric Cult of Horror has teamed up with Video Dungeon Theatre for a new event series they’re dubbing Sabbath Cinema, which they describe as a “psychotronic-cinema cabaret.” Not content to merely screen cult hits and ride the wave of millennial nostalgia, Sabbath Cinema is a full-on variety show, “featuring musical guests, theatrical performances, a horror film and sundry other novelties and amusements” at each event.

To kick off this month’s edition, Aileen Adler will drench Alamo City Studios in a science fiction soundscape with her Theremin stylings, followed by a screening of the 1986 prank-filled slasher April Fool’s Day. The screening is for members of the Esoteric Cult of Horror only, but all you need to do to be granted admission is join the group on meetup.com, then RSVP!

$10 suggested donation, 8pm Sat April 13,, Alamo City Studios, 1113 E. Houston St., (210) 255-1899, alamocitystudios.com.
Event Details Sabbath Cinema: April Fool's Day
@ Alamo City Studios
1113 E Houston St
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., April 13, 8-11:45 p.m.
Price: $10 suggested donation
Buy Tickets
Special Events and Film
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Sabbath Cinema: April Fool's Day

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    Sabbath Cinema: April Fool's Day @ Alamo City Studios

    • Sat., April 13, 8-11:45 p.m. $10 suggested donation
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sold Out Crowd Will Enjoy Yo-Yo Ma Performing Johann Sebastian Bach Suite in San Antonio Read More

  2. Iconic Kiddie Park to Relocate to San Antonio Zoo Read More

  3. Forget April Showers, Winter Is Here: ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Art Show Hits Brick Just in Time for the Final Season of Game of Thrones Read More

  4. Pastie Pops Brings Wildly Fun Fiesta Burlesque and Variety Show to Sexology Institute Read More

  5. Chelsea Lately Alum and Self-Described ‘Redneck’ Fortune Feimster Brings Her Southern Wit to Laugh Out Loud Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...