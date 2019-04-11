Thursday, April 11, 2019
New Series Sabbath Cinema Kicks Off with Screening of April Fool's Day
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 8:20 AM
Local horror society the Esoteric Cult of Horror has teamed up with Video Dungeon Theatre for a new event series they’re dubbing Sabbath Cinema, which they describe as a “psychotronic-cinema cabaret.” Not content to merely screen cult hits and ride the wave of millennial nostalgia, Sabbath Cinema is a full-on variety show, “featuring musical guests, theatrical performances, a horror film and sundry other novelties and amusements” at each event.
To kick off this month’s edition, Aileen Adler will drench Alamo City Studios in a science fiction soundscape with her Theremin stylings, followed by a screening of the 1986 prank-filled slasher April Fool’s Day. The screening is for members of the Esoteric Cult of Horror only, but all you need to do to be granted admission is join the group on meetup.com, then RSVP!
$10 suggested donation, 8pm Sat April 13,, Alamo City Studios, 1113 E. Houston St., (210) 255-1899, alamocitystudios.com.
@ Alamo City Studios
1113 E Houston St
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., April 13, 8-11:45 p.m.
Price:
$10 suggested donation
