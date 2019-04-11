San Antonio Spurs Honored Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki Last Night Following His Retirement Announcement

Head coach Gregg Popovich also had high remarks for the star, saying it was an honor to watch him play. Coach Pop called Nowitzki a "fierce competitor that never wavered at any time in his career."
It's been an honor to share the court with you, @swish41.#DankeDirk pic.twitter.com/QdZN0GDMeT— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 11, 2019
Gregg Popovich reaction after Dirk Nowitzki ends 21 year career tonight...’everybody got to witness history, watching him play his last game, and he played a fine game which was great’ #KSATsports #KSATnews #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/LrQKNYe6s6— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 11, 2019
What's more, Popovich praised Nowitzki, who was born in Germany, for paving the way for other European and international players.
Gregg Popovich on coaching against Dirk Nowitzki for 21 seasons and how to best describe #Mavs legend in two words...’skillful ferocity’ #ksatsports #NBA #Spurs #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/nEJJW12nvM— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 10, 2019
#DankeDirk! pic.twitter.com/2GDfEXGu4U— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 11, 2019
