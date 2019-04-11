Email
Thursday, April 11, 2019

San Antonio Spurs Honored Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki Last Night Following His Retirement Announcement

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 12:14 PM

INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / spurs
Dirk Nowitzki announced his retirement earlier this week, prompting the Spurs to honor the longtime Dallas Maverick with a tribute video during the Texas showdown last night.

Though the Spurs and Mavericks, along with the Houston Rockets, all claim to be the NBA's supreme Texas team, San Antonio's home team showed nothing but respect for Nowitzki during his last appearance inside the AT&T Center. Following a 21-season career in the NBA, the Spurs prepared a tribute video that made Nowitzki emotional before tip-off.
Head coach Gregg Popovich also had high remarks for the star, saying it was an honor to watch him play. Coach Pop called Nowitzki a "fierce competitor that never wavered at any time in his career."
What's more, Popovich praised Nowitzki, who was born in Germany, for paving the way for other European and international players.
Watch the tribute video below.
