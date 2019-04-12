Email
Friday, April 12, 2019

Curfew Lift at San Antonio Parks Announced for Easter Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 8:59 AM

Time to decide who in your family will camp out at your favorite park to reserve a spot for Easter Sunday.

While San Antonio parks technically close after a certain hour, the curfew at select city parks will be lifted ahead of Easter weekend, according to a KSAT report. The change will occur at 10 city parks, beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Regular curfew hours will go back into place at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 21.

San Antonians can plan to celebrate the holiday at the following parks: Brackenridge, Eisenhower, J Street, McAllister, Roosevelt, San Pedro, O.P. Schnabel, Southside Lions, Southside Lions East and Woodlawn Lake. The curfew does not apply to the parking facility at Brackenridge Park or the Island House and gym areas at Woodlawn Lake.

Celebrating Easter at Brackenridge Park is considered a puro tradition for many San Antonians, so expect that near-downtown park to fill up quickly.



The city is also urging folks camping out for the weekend to take trash bags to keep the parks clean.

