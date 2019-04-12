Fiesta Store Hosting Signing Event with 2019 Poster Artists Los Otros

click to enlarge
Street artists David “Shek” Vega and Nik Soupé have left vivid marks across the Alamo City, in Austin and beyond.
The longtime collaborators began working together as muralists under the moniker Los Otros
in 2014. Distinguished by a fusion of graphic patterns (Shek) and realistic portraiture (Soupé), their aerosol work has activated a variety of previously anonymous facades and also caught the attention of big-name clients like H-E-B, Spurs Sports and Entertainment and Google Fiber.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Los Otros
-
One of two Red Bull-commissioned Fiesta murals Los Otros created along the St. Mary’s Strip.
In 2017, the duo got tapped by Red Bull to create a trio of Fiesta-themed murals in San Antonio — two on the St. Mary’s Strip and one on an exterior wall of the Fiesta Store on Broadway — that took visual cues from community-sourced photos submitted via social media.
As we reported this week
, creative ties between Los Otros and Fiesta ramped
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Los Otros and Fiesta San Antonio
up even higher when the muralists were commissioned to create the official Fiesta poster for 2019. Titled Traditions
, their street-smart, almost entirely aerosol design serves up an abundance of local flavor in the form of a towering Fiesta hat atop a stylish young woman wearing shades.
“The Fiesta Commission asking two street artists to paint and represent one of the biggest parties in Texas, we thought was a huge
step in the direction of San Antonio becoming a more modern city,” Shek told the Current
.
In addition to posters, Los Otros’ contemporary spin on Fiesta can be found on T-shirts, totes, ties, mugs, tumblers, yard flags, beach towels, bandanas, caps and more. True Fiesta fanatics won’t want to miss the duo's Saturday appearance at the Fiesta Store, where they’ll be autographing official merch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Los Otros Signing Event
Free, 11am-1pm Sat, Apr. 13, the Fiesta Store, 2611 Broadway, (210) 227-5191, fiestasanantonio.org.
