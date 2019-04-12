Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 12, 2019

Fiesta Store Hosting Signing Event with 2019 Poster Artists Los Otros

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge Fiesta San Antonio 2019 poster artists Nik Soupé (left) and David “Shek” Vega. - COURTESY OF FIESTA SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Fiesta San Antonio
  • Fiesta San Antonio 2019 poster artists Nik Soupé (left) and David “Shek” Vega.
Street artists David “Shek” Vega and Nik Soupé have left vivid marks across the Alamo City, in Austin and beyond.

The longtime collaborators began working together as muralists under the moniker Los Otros in 2014. Distinguished by a fusion of graphic patterns (Shek) and realistic portraiture (Soupé), their aerosol work has activated a variety of previously anonymous facades and also caught the attention of big-name clients like H-E-B, Spurs Sports and Entertainment and Google Fiber. 
click to enlarge One of two Red Bull-commissioned Fiesta murals Los Otros created along the St. Mary’s Strip. - COURTESY OF LOS OTROS
  • Courtesy of Los Otros
  • One of two Red Bull-commissioned Fiesta murals Los Otros created along the St. Mary’s Strip.
In 2017, the duo got tapped by Red Bull to create a trio of Fiesta-themed murals in San Antonio — two on the St. Mary’s Strip and one on an exterior wall of the Fiesta Store on Broadway — that took visual cues from community-sourced photos submitted via social media.

As we reported this week, creative ties between Los Otros and Fiesta ramped
click to enlarge COURTESY OF LOS OTROS AND FIESTA SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Los Otros and Fiesta San Antonio
up even higher when the muralists were commissioned to create the official Fiesta poster for 2019. Titled Traditions, their street-smart, almost entirely aerosol design serves up an abundance of local flavor in the form of a towering Fiesta hat atop a stylish young woman wearing shades.

“The Fiesta Commission asking two street artists to paint and represent one of the biggest parties in Texas, we thought was a huge step in the direction of San Antonio becoming a more modern city,” Shek told the Current.



In addition to posters, Los Otros’ contemporary spin on Fiesta can be found on T-shirts, totes, ties, mugs, tumblers, yard flags, beach towels, bandanas, caps and more. True Fiesta fanatics won’t want to miss the duo's Saturday appearance at the Fiesta Store, where they’ll be autographing official merch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Los Otros Signing Event
Free, 11am-1pm Sat, Apr. 13, the Fiesta Store, 2611 Broadway, (210) 227-5191, fiestasanantonio.org.
Event Details Los Otros Signing Event
@ The Fiesta Store
2611 Broadway
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., April 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Price: Free
Art and Special Events
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Los Otros Signing Event

    Staff Pick
    Los Otros Signing Event @ The Fiesta Store

    • Sat., April 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs Honored Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki Last Night Following His Retirement Announcement Read More

  2. Attention Medal Maniacs: More Than 40 Vendors Expected at Sunday’s Fiesta Medal Market Read More

  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Comes to Life at Woodlawn Theatre Read More

  4. Old Traditions in a New Light: San Antonio Street Artists Shek Vega and Nik Soupé Put a Street-smart Spin on Fiesta Read More

  5. New Series Sabbath Cinema Kicks Off with Screening of April Fool's Day Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...