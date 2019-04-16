ReDo: Adult Nights Kicks Off at the DoSeum This Friday

click to enlarge
On Friday, April 19th from 7:00pm – 9:30pm, adults are invited into The DoSeum to unleash their inner child at the first ReDo: Adult Nights
of 2019. Presented by Shiner Beer, ReDo will feature delicious bites from local restaurants, specialty cocktails, and full access to explore all the fun The DoSeum exhibits have to offer. This year ReDo will be bigger than ever, and we aren't just talking about the flower crowns! Activities will include taking a swing at our TWO giant piñatas for your chance to make it rain (candy), and a flower crown or fiesta hat contest.
Patricio Patterson, Social Media Coordinator for The DoSeum, explains why adults love ReDo, “Our ReDo nights are great for guest to explore our exhibits and feel the same excitement kids feel during their visit. The DoSeum maybe a children’s museum but each exhibit brings engaging activities for all ages - even adults!”
ReDo is guaranteed to be a smashing good time with vendors that include: The Rustic, Sushi Zushi, Shake Shack, Pallini Liqueur, Paleteria San Antonio, Art of Donut, Backyard on Broadway and many more! In between bites, guests will be able to make their own pinata, chili pepper or guitar shaped Fiesta medals! Made of wood and cut by The DoSeum’s in-house laser cutter, your one of a kind fiesta medal will easily be the stand out amongst all of your Fiesta medals.
Already feeling guilty for all the fun you will have? Don’t worry! This is a party with a purpose! When you purchase your ticket, you support all DoSeum programs like scholarships for camps and underwriting for Title 1 Field Experiences. So, come for an unforgettable night and feel even better knowing your ticket is also helping to promote inclusivity and equity, as well as inspire lifelong learning!
$35, 21+, Fri April 19, 7-9:30pm, The DoSeum, 2800 Broadway