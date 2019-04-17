Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

128th Annual Battle of Flowers Parade Invites Participants to Draw Creative Inspiration from Texas Icons, Legends and Lore

Posted By on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge BATTLE OF FLOWERS ASSOCIATION, JAVIER FERNANDEZ AND JON ALONZO
  • Battle of Flowers Association, Javier Fernandez and Jon Alonzo
Ask any expert where Fiesta would be without the Battle of Flowers Parade and you’ll likely get “nowhere.” Sprung from the eccentric roots of an 1891 ceremony in which participants pelted one another with flowers in tribute to “the fallen heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto,” the Battle of Flowers is not only the germinating seed for San Antonio’s signature celebration — it’s an unsinkable icon, an impossibly bedazzled spectacle, a movable feast for the senses that essentially shuts the city down so that all can partake in a hyperlocal holiday dubbed “Fiesta Friday.”

Proudly produced “entirely by women, all of whom are volunteers” (400 of them to be exact), the Battle of Flowers this year adopted a broad parade theme of “For the Love of Texas” that invited participants to draw creative inspiration from festivals, flora and fauna; traditions like tubing the Guadalupe and hiking Big Bend; Texas in music and movies; iconic Texan women such as Barbara Jordan and Emma Tenayuca; and Lone Star legends and lore — from the Ghost Tracks to the Dancing Devil. 

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PAT GREEN
  • Courtesy of Pat Green
Grand marshaled by country star and San Antonio native Pat Green, the 128th annual event extends beyond the parade with the Battle of Flowers Band Festival, which brings together 30-plus area high school marching bands for a competitive showcase that culminates in a collaborative performance complete with fireworks ($7-$19.50, 6:30-9:30pm Thu, Apr. 25, Alamo Stadium, 110 Tuleta Dr.) and unofficial after-parties at Pearl (12:30-5pm Fri, Apr. 26, Pearl Park, 303 Pearl Pkwy.) and the Bonham Exchange ($5-$15, free for adults before 8pm, 10am-4am, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St.).

$15-$30 for reserved bleacher seating, 9:30am-2:30pm, visit battleofflowers.org for details and the parade route.
Event Details Battle of Flowers Parade
@ Parade Route
Broadway at E. Grayson St. to N. Santa Rosa Ave. at W. Travis St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., April 26, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Price: $12-$25
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival

    Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival @ Alamo Stadium

    • Thu., April 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7-$20
  • Battle of Flowers Parade

    Battle of Flowers Parade @ Parade Route

    • Fri., April 26, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $12-$25

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Charles Barkley Zings 'Big A– Women in San Antonio' Again Read More

  2. What If C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud Met Each Other? Find Out in Mark St. Germain's Play Freud's Last Session Read More

  3. ReDo: Adult Nights Kicks Off at the DoSeum This Friday Read More

  4. This Year's WEBB Party Reimagines Aztec as 'Studio 54 on Steroids' with Stayin' Alive Theme Read More

  5. Queens of the Galaxy: The Witte’s Chief Curator Sheds Light on the Museum’s New Time-capsule Exhibition ‘Blast from the Past: Fiesta 1969’ Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...