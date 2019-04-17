Fiesta Youth’s ‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ Party Marks 5th Year

Sam Sanchez

Fiesta Youth’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, will mark its fifth year on Saturday, April 20 at the Veranda in Castle Hills.This year’s party is the first to be held as an official event of Fiesta San Antonio.The masquerade-themed event will feature an open bar of specialty cocktails, wine, and cold beer. There will also be a five-course buffet with a fiesta-themed menu prepared by Chef Michael Bomberg.Guests will be entertained by the Buddy System Band, singer-songwriter Laura Marie, the Grupo Folklorico De Bendiciones Dance Troupe, the DFNTLY Entertainment Stunt Show, and DJ Rook who will spin tunes all night long.In addition to the entertainment lineup, there will be dancing, a photo booth and a silent auction. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and costumes. “Come dressed up or dressed down, wear a wig, a costume, or just be yourself,” the invitation exclaims.The venue, the beautiful and spacious Veranda of Castle Hills, formerly known as the Slimp House, was built in the 1920’s and is situated on 35 acres filled with giant oaks and manicured gardens.During the festivities, the Fiesta Youth board of directors will award $1000 scholarships to four college-bound LGBT youth.Fiesta Youth was first organized in 2013 by founder Emily Leeper, a San Antonio mom with a teenage lesbian daughter. Leeper started the LGBT youth group after finding out there was none in the city.Teen meetings are held every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Pointe Community Center at 702 Donaldson Ave. in the upstairs community room.Platinum Sponsor for the event is the Hernandez Law Office.Gold Sponsors are: H-E-B, Hotel Tango, Diablo OutSports, SA Country Saloon, The Veranda, Dale and Bradley Ahrendt-Painte, Dennis Hirschy and Ramon Arroyo, Robert Gregonis and Joseph Milligan.Bronze Sponsors are: Liberty Mutual Insurance, PFLAG San Antonio, Scuzzi’s Italian Restaurant, Pozenecki Camarillo, Inc., Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones, Marriott, Citygroup, Frank Cerminaro, Eric Alva and Danny Ingram, Amy Shaw, Joseph Montaldi, Chris and Ginger Chun and Genie Wright.Event photography provided by Crystal Clear Photography.