McDonald's Franchise Owner Offering Free Coffee After Spurs Playoff Wins Since Circle K Won't Anymore

First, Univision took Tejano station KXTN off of 107.5 FM. Now, Circle K won't offer free coffee after a Spurs win during the playoffs.
Is nothing sacred in this town?
Circle K, which acquired Valero's Corner Store brand in 2017, discontinued the annual tradition
without any fanfare, only confirming the news in a tweet after a Spurs fan asked on Twitter.
"We're sorry but we longer offer free after Spurs playoff wins," the convenience store chain tweeted earlier this week. "However, we do have new freshly ground coffee on demand at a great price every day."
Obviously, Circle K doesn't get that the appeal is that the coffee is free and celebrates the city's pride and joy.
In light of Circle K's diss, a local McDonald's franchise owner is stepping up to make sure San Antonians can get a cup of Joe to celebrate the Spurs. Richard Acosta's 25 McDonald's locations throughout San Antonio, Devine and Lytle will offer a free small coffee the mornings that follow a Spurs win.
"If the Spurs win, we will all win," Acosta said in a Facebook post.
Acosta listed all of his McDonald's locations in the post, which you can see below.
