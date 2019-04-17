Email
Wednesday, April 17, 2019

This Year's WEBB Party Reimagines Aztec as 'Studio 54 on Steroids' with Stayin' Alive Theme

Posted By on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 8:40 AM

From humble beginnings as an intimate backyard benefit launched in 1990, the WEBB Party has grown into both a Fiesta favorite and the San Antonio AIDS Foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser. Nodding with its name to the collective strength referenced in the Ethiopian proverb “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion,” the soiree mixes up flowing libations, cuisine samples, live entertainment, dance-floor favorites, costumed antics and unbeatable people watching — all in the name of supporting the nonprofit’s mission to “prevent the spread of HIV and provide comprehensive services to individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.”

Drawing stylistic cues from the fashion, fabulosity and unabashed freedom of the disco era, WEBB’s latest outing aims to reimagine the Aztec Theatre as “Studio 54 on steroids” — complete with male and female go-go dancers, an open bar, disco dance demos, Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol impersonators, and performances by the Rey Lopez Entertainment Showgirls and American Idol’s favorite singing drag queen, Ada Vox (pictured).

Borrowing its theme from the Bee Gees’ 1977 smash that set the tone for Saturday Night Fever, “Stayin’ Alive” goes beyond the dazzle of the disco ball to spotlight SAAF’s three decades of service as well as “medical and societal progress that have made it possible for HIV-positive people to live longer, healthier lives.” Pro-tip: keep your WEBB Party wristband on and take advantage of shuttle service and free admission to the after party at the Bonham Exchange (411 Bonham).

$75-$175, 7-11pm Fri April 19, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St, Mary’s St., (210) 225-4715, sanantonioaids.org.
