46th Annual Fiesta Arts Fair Setting Up at Southwest School of Art This Weekend

Fiesta Arts Fair @ Southwest School of Art - John L. Santikos Building 1201 Navarro St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., April 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., April 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Price: $12-$15

The Fiesta Arts Fair, now in its 46th year, has been one of the best family-friendly Fiesta options for longer than most of the’s staff has been alive.Actually, the event, hosted by the Southwest School of Art, has become one of the most exciting Fiesta events in general.Fiesta Arts Fair offers a plethora of food and drink (including beer, wine and margaritas) from vendors like Corn Wheel, Steel City Pops, JD’s Chili Parlor, Alamo City Concessions and more. Art, of course, is at the center of the fair, and there will be opportunities for kids and adults to create arts and crafts, as well as opportunities to peruse and purchase works from more than 110 regional and national artists and artisans, including works in metal, ceramics, glass, painting, photography, textiles and jewelry.On the music side of things, the fair seems to improve each year. Among other acts, attendees will be treated to the San Anto rock sounds of Los #3 Dinners, the country and folk stylings of Bekah Kelso and the Fellas and the impossibly kinetic onslaught of Latin@ flavor that is Volcán.