Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 18, 2019

Festival Fare, Live Music and Artsy Vendors Collide at the Funky Fiesta Favorite King William Fair

Posted By on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KING WILLIAM ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy of King William Association
A perennial favorite that appeals to Fiesta fanatics and naysayers alike, the King William Fair blends the flavors of the season into a whimsical block party set against the backdrop of one of San Antonio’s most picturesque neighborhoods. Launched as an artsy, one-block affair back in 1968, the enduring tradition supports the nonprofit King William Association’s mission to preserve and
click to enlarge FILE
  • File
promote the historic ’hood and also benefits area youth via grants and scholarships to creative development programs. An amusing reflection of the area’s eclectic spirit, KWF kicks off bright and early with a funky, irreverent parade that this year follows a theme of “Who Is King William?” and pays tribute to the descendant of Pedro Huízar, the Spanish architect and sculptor who created the rose window at Mission San José. In addition to festival fare and adult beverages from 60 booths, carts and food trucks, the fair boasts more than 200 vendors offering jewelry, ceramics, paintings and other handcrafted wares; a designated Kid’s Kingdom with games, rides and entertainment; and roving street performers. Genre-spanning live music on five stages will feature the sounds of indie Latin orchestra Volcán, singer-songwriter Azul Barrientos, Chicano roots fusionists Los Nahuatlatos, lederhosen-wearing polka quartet the TubaMeisters, Alamo City originals Los #3 Dinners and many more. $15 (free for kids 12 and under), 9am-6pm Sat, Apr. 27, King William Historic District, 122 Madison St., (210) 271-3247, kwfair.org.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF KING WILLIAM ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy of King William Association
Event Details King William Fair
@ King William Association
122 Madison St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., April 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: $15
Special Events
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • King William Fair

    King William Fair @ King William Association

    • Sat., April 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $15

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. McDonald's Franchise Owner Offering Free Coffee After Spurs Playoff Wins Since Circle K Won't Anymore Read More

  2. Rita Moreno Talks Career, Education and West Side Story Ahead of Her San Antonio Appearance Read More

  3. An Ironic Guilty Pleasure: a Review of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical Read More

  4. This Year's WEBB Party Reimagines Aztec as 'Studio 54 on Steroids' with Stayin' Alive Theme Read More

  5. Fiesta Youth’s ‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ Party Marks 5th Year Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...