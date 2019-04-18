Festival Fare, Live Music and Artsy Vendors Collide at the Funky Fiesta Favorite King William Fair

click to enlarge Courtesy of King William Association

King William Fair @ King William Association 122 Madison St. San Antonio, TX When: Sat., April 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Price: $15

A perennial favorite that appeals to Fiesta fanatics and naysayers alike, the King William Fair blends the flavors of the season into a whimsical block party set against the backdrop of one of San Antonio’s most picturesque neighborhoods. Launched as an artsy, one-block affair back in 1968, the enduring tradition supports the nonprofit King William Association’s mission to preserve andpromote the historic ’hood and also benefits area youth via grants and scholarships to creative development programs. An amusing reflection of the area’s eclectic spirit, KWF kicks off bright and early with a funky, irreverent parade that this year follows a theme of “Who Is King William?” and pays tribute to the descendant of Pedro Huízar, the Spanish architect and sculptor who created the rose window at Mission San José. In addition to festival fare and adult beverages from 60 booths, carts and food trucks, the fair boasts more than 200 vendors offering jewelry, ceramics, paintings and other handcrafted wares; a designated Kid’s Kingdom with games, rides and entertainment; and roving street performers. Genre-spanning live music on five stages will feature the sounds of indie Latin orchestra Volcán, singer-songwriter Azul Barrientos, Chicano roots fusionists Los Nahuatlatos, lederhosen-wearing polka quartet the TubaMeisters, Alamo City originals Los #3 Dinners and many more.