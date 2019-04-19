Celebrate Mexican Culture and Enjoy Fiesta Event A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada

click to enlarge A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada @ Charro Ranch 6126 Padre Dr South San Antonio, TX When: Sun., April 21, 3 p.m. and Sun., April 28, 3 p.m. Price: $5-$20

For folks who find themselves already missing the rodeo and anyone interested in a closer look at its Spanish and Mexican roots, this Fiesta event, put on by the Asociación de Charros de San Antonio, is ideal. Preserving the deep traditions of the equestrian sport of charrería, still massively popular in Mexico, that developed around hacienda animal husbandry practices, charreadas are competitions and cultural capsules all at once.Aside from enjoying the main events of horse reining, bull riding and artistic roping, attendees at this event will be treated to thematically appropriate food and drink, pony rides for the little ones, ballet folklórico performances and live mariachi music. Amid all the glitz and glamor of Fiesta, this important event preserves, by use of traditional costumes and implements, the practices and identities of working-class Mexicans and Tejanos.